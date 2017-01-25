St. Cloud fifth-graders serve as safety patrol and peer leaders

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Fifth-grade students in the West Orange School District’s seven elementary schools have the privilege of serving as safety patrol and peer leaders. This is a responsibility taken seriously by the principals, teachers and students.

Safety patrol students are selected by their teachers and principal to assist younger students to and from their classrooms at the beginning and end of the school day. Peer leaders help to intervene when there are disagreements between students as well as encourage them and model good behavior.

“These students display leadership and commitment to our school throughout the year,” St. Cloud teacher and adviser Jenny Rezik said in a press release. “They help teachers to monitor and assist students every morning.”