WOHF told hold Feb. 3 meeting

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Hispanic Foundation will meet Friday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 315 Main St. in West Orange.

WOHF’s goal is to aid the community in health topics, education, English as a second language, social networking, immigration, housing, resources and supports to residents and business owners, and participation in community events.

For more in formation, send an email to wohispanicfoundation@gmail.com or visit www.westorangehispanicfoundation.org.