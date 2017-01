WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange African Heritage Organization will host a First Thursday event on Feb. 2 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Essex House, 525 Northfield Ave. in West Orange. Join in for good food, good drinks and good conversation.

For more information, contact the WOAHO hostess for the night: Patrecia West at 973-868-4933.