Free cardiac and concussion screenings for young athletes

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Matthew J. Morahan III Health Assessment Center for Athletes at RWJBarnabas Health will provide free cardiac and concussion baseline screenings to young athletes on Saturday, March 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Codey Arena, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange.

Available to the first 200 young athletes who sign up, the cardiac screening is open athletes ages 6 to 18. When preliminary testing to identify serious cardiac problems is provided to young athletes, sudden cardiac arrest and tragic deaths may be avoided. Nearly 90 percent of sudden cardiac deaths in young athletes occur during or after athletic activities, and hidden heart conditions are often the cause. Cardiac screening will help to identify players who may require further testing or intervention.

Concussion screening is available to young athletes, ages 5 and older, to the first 120 registrants. Having a concussion baseline study for a young athlete can help identify issues in the future. If an athlete is believed to have suffered a head injury, this screening test may be used to evaluate the severity of the head injury and determine when it is safe to return to play.

Screenings are free of charge and a parent or guardian is asked to be present. Registration is required. To register and schedule an appointment time, parents and guardians are asked to contact Teamlink@rwjbh.org.

For more information about the Matthew J. Morahan III Health Assessment Center for Athletes, visit www.barnabashealth.org/morahan or call 973-322-7913.