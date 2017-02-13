Green Hill embraces the snow, keeps area clean

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — All is well at Green Hill following the first big snow of the winter. Residents are warm and toasty, getting their exercise in, socializing with friends and enjoying the beautiful snow scenes on the 23-acre property outside their windows.

Maintenance has done an exemplary job, working non-stop, clearing the sidewalks and driveways, and keeping interior walkways dry and safe for residents, staff and visitors in Legacy and the Green House Homes neighborhood.

Photos Courtesy of Amy Simon