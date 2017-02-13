Fifth-grade student wins Gregory Geobee for second straight year

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Fifth-grade student Atticus Horne won his second National Geographic Bee, or Geobee, on Feb. 2 at Gregory Elementary School. Ryan Hains was runner-up. The school bee, in which students answered questions on geography, was the first round in the 29th annual National Geographic Bee.

Thousands of schools around the United States and in the five U.S. territories are participating in the 2017 National Geographic Bee. The school champions, including Atticus, will take a qualifying test, and up to 100 of the top scorers on that test in each state will then be eligible to compete in their state bee on March 31. The National Finals will air on television on May 19 at 8 p.m. on the National Geographic Channel and Nat Geo WILD. The winner will receive a $50,000 college scholarship.