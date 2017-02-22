Rec to honor Franco, Stanziale, Della Pia and Cacciacarne on March 4

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The annual Rec Achievement Luncheon is scheduled for Saturday, March 4, at 1 p.m. at the Katz Community Center in Degnan Park. The event honors individuals who have made significant contributions to community recreational and sports programs. This year’s honorees are Bob Franco, Vincent Stanziale Jr., Angela Della Pia and Mark Cacciacarne.

Franco earned his honor with his exemplary work primarily with the Mountain Top League. He served as a baseball coach and league commissioner for eight years. For six seasons he was a key figure in the MTL’s basketball program as both a coach and a trustee. Franco also found time to help out the Rec Department as a softball and travel baseball coach. Always the willing volunteer, Franco was also active with Pack 4 of the Cub Scouts.

The Police Athletic League’s Stanziale joins his father as a Rec Achievement honoree. Stanziale was a PAL athlete growing up and as an adult was quick to give back. He served as assistant commissioner of the cheerleading program as well as a football coach for nearly a decade. He remains a big supporter of the PAL by helping out as a major sponsor for the annual golf outing, a baseball team sponsor and coordinating various upgrades at the PAL complex.

The Mayor’s Program for Individuals with Special Needs has served the adult population in West Orange for more than three decades. For the last 25 years Angela Della Pia’s name has been synonymous with the program. Throughout that timeframe, the various program coordinators could always count on her. She has volunteered in every possible aspect including organization and planning, special events, holiday parties and road trips.

Cacciacarne recently concluded a successful stint as head boys’ basketball coach at West Orange High School, where he remains a dedicated teacher. He was the poster boy for working cooperatively with the community; he fully understood that to build a successful high school team you needed a solid foundation of young players upon which to build. He assisted the Rec Department in running camps, coordinating travel basketball tryouts and also assumed the daunting responsibility of coordinating the expansive summer basketball leagues in West Orange. Cacciacarne continues to be just a phone call away should he be needed.

Each of these deserving guests will be honored at the luncheon. Attendees are asked to make a donation at the door. Parking is provided in the tennis court lot in Degnan Park. In case of inclement weather, call the Recreation Department’s weather hotline at 973-243-1115.