WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Hispanic Foundation will hold a special meeting Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. at 315 Main St. in West Orange.

This event will feature a panel discussing one’s rights as an immigrant. Panelists include Assemblyman John McKeon, West Orange Mayor Robert Parisi and immigration attorney Fernando Marin.

For more information, send an email to wohispanicfoundation@gmail.com or visit www.westorangehispanicfoundation.org.