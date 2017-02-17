Pedestrian safety detail conducted in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Police Department conducted a pedestrian safety detail on Thursday, Feb. 16, in front of the Edison Museum on Main Street. During the two-hour detail, 29 summonses were issued for failure to stop for pedestrians in the crosswalk. Almost half of the violators were township residents.

“We would like to remind all drivers that you must come to a complete stop when a pedestrian is in the crosswalk and you must remain stopped until the pedestrian completely crosses the street, not just your side,” a release from the township read. “We would also like to remind all pedestrians that you must remain within the crosswalk — if marked — or cross perpendicular to the street — if no marked crosswalk.

“We will be conducting several more pedestrian details at various locations in the coming year,” the release continued. “We need to work together to make West Orange as safe as possible for motorists and pedestrians.”