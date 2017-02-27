Current, prospective members invited to WOCC meeting

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Chamber of Commerce invites current and prospective WOCC members to attend the first member meeting of 2017 on Thursday, March 2, at 5:30 p.m. at the West Orange Public Library, 46 Mt. Pleasant Ave. The event is free, though RSVP is required at www.westorangechamber.com/events/details/member-meeting-93.

“In addition to a members-only discussion of chamber news and networking, attendees have the opportunity to then learn from subject matter experts in the areas of finance and accounting, marketing, branding, business growth strategies, and more,” chamber Executive Director Brittany Chiles said in a release.

For more information about the chamber, call 973-731-0360, contact mail@westorangechamber.com or visit www.westorangechamber.com.