JCC Association outraged by new wave of bomb threats

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A new rash of bomb threats called into Jewish community centers and Jewish day schools today follow the dozens of threats that have been called into various Jewish-affiliated facilities, including the West Orange JCC on Jan. 31.

“Anti-Semitism of this nature should not and must not be allowed to endure in our communities,” David Posner, director of strategic performance at JCC Association of North America, said in a press release. “The Justice Department, Homeland Security, the FBI and the White House, alongside Congress and local officials, must speak out — and speak out forcefully — against this scourge of anti-Semitism impacting communities across the country.

“Actions speak louder than words. Members of our community must see swift and concerted action from federal officials to identify and capture the perpetrator or perpetrators who are trying to instill anxiety and fear in our communities,” he continued. “We remain grateful to local law enforcement who continue to serve our communities and ensure that our JCCs and schools remain safe and open for business as the vital community institutions they are.”

As this is an evolving situation, the list of impacted community institutions will be updated as more information becomes available. Today’s bomb threats were called into schools and JCCs in Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Many affected institutions have already been declared clear and have returned to regular operations. All previous bomb threats to JCCs this year were determined to be hoaxes.