WEST ORANGE, NJ — The township of West Orange will hold a Realtor open house on Monday, March 6, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Liberty Middle School, 1 Kelly Drive.

All Realtors and agents are invited to stop in and learn about township services, the school district, recreational facilities and retail offerings. Mayor Robert Parisi and Superintendent of Schools Jeffrey Rutzky will be present to answer questions.

RSVP to Susan Anderson at sanderson@westorange.org.