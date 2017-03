This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Who says that Hollywood was the place to be for the 89th annual Academy Awards? Daughters of Israel had its own Oscars bash with all of the frills you can imagine, including a red carpet, live entertainment, life-sized movie star cutouts, glitzy apparel, champagne and dessert, and the presentation of its own gold medals.

Photos Courtesy of Renee Glick