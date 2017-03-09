WOPD warns businesses about fake bills

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Police Department is warning businesses after three township locations recently received counterfeit money, according to a March press release from the township.

Fake $100 bills were found at Main Street and Essex Green locations.

The suspect in these incidents is described as a black male, approximately about 6 feet tall, thin build, with facial hair and wearing glasses, a red jacket and black sweatpants.

Area businesses should be aware that counterfeit bills could be difficult to spot.

If you suspect that you have been given counterfeit money, you are encouraged to contact West Orange police at 973-325-4000.