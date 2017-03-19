Immigrants’ rights program at WOPL

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Friends of the West Orange Library, in conjunction with the library and various local community organizations, will present an immigrants’ rights program on Monday, March 27, at 7 p.m. at the library, 46 Mt. Pleasant Ave. This educational program, part of the friends Combating Bias/Promoting Diversity program, will include presentations by the American Friends Service Committee, the ACLU-NJ and others to help the multicultural and diverse West Orange community understand and deal with the many recent changes affecting immigrants.