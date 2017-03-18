Washington School hosts annual Read Across America event

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Washington Elementary School held its annual Read Across America event on March 3, featuring guest readers from the West Orange public schools and local community.

Superintendent Jeff Rutzky, Mayor Robert Parisi, Director of Special Services Connie Salimbeno, Technology Director Fil Santiago, Board of Education member Laura Lab and Township Councilwoman Susan McCartney were just a few of the special guests who read popular children’s books to students. Dr. Seuss was, of course, included on their reading lists.

The Cat in the Hat was on hand to greet visitors and teachers made home-baked goodies for their guests. Reading specialist Wendi Giuliano organized the event, which has become increasingly popular over the years. Students also enjoyed a schoolwide Pajama Day.

West Orange High School students in Jennifer Dahl’s English 10 and newspaper classes read to the students of kindergarten teacher Janine Duarte, a WOHS Class of 2012 graduate and former student of Dahl’s.

The West Orange School District’s food service provider, Sodexo, whipped up batches of green eggs and ham for the elementary school students to enjoy on Dr. Seuss’ birthday on March 2 as reading and STEM activities continued through the week.