St. Cloud School holds Dr. Seuss STEM activities

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange elementary schools not only participated in Read Across America activities to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday, but several schools also held science, technology, engineering and mathematics challenges as well.

St. Cloud Elementary School combined elements of Dr. Seuss’ books into STEM-related activities. Kindergarten through fifth-grade students participated in age-appropriate activities and each grade’s activities were inspired by a different Dr. Seuss book. The programs were designed by media specialist Kim Pallant and reading specialist Carrie Colvin, and facilitated by teachers throughout the day.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD