Annual Lions spaghetti dinner

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Lions Club of West Orange will host its annual spaghetti dinner on Wednesday, April 5, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the West Orange High School Tarnoff Cafeteria, 51 Conforti Ave. Admission is charged.

For many years the West Orange Lions Club has been recognized throughout the township for its service to the blind and visually impaired. A majority of the world’s eye banks, clinics, hospitals and eye research centers are established and supported by Lion Clubs throughout the world. The club is committed to providing quality eye care, eyeglasses and optical aids for many people each year. Last year the West Orange Lions Club contributed funds to Camp Marcella and Camp Happiness for the Blind, St. Joseph’s School for the Blind, The Eye Institute of New Jersey, Diamond Spring Lodge and The Occupational Center. The club also donated to West Orange High School’s Project Graduation to provide graduating high school seniors with a productive and drug-free program.