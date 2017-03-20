DOI introduces ‘companion pets’ to residents

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Daughters of Israel has introduced a new innovative program, called “Companion Pets,” made possible through the Frances Davis Fund. These lifelike and interactive cats and dogs, manufactured by Hasbro, sound and move like real pets. Although the Companion Pets have significant benefits for residents with dementia, residents throughout all of DOI units, family members and volunteers are enjoying their new furry friends.
