Essex Rising hosts gubernatorial candidate forum

By on No Comment

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex Rising held a gubernatorial candidates forum on March 19 at the Shillelagh Club in West Orange. Candidates Jim Johnson and John Wisniewski participated.

Photos Courtesy of Lisa Brittan

  ,

Essex Rising hosts gubernatorial candidate forum added by on
View all posts by Editor →

Or contact the author at :essexcty@thelocalsource.com

Leave a Reply