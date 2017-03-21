Preliminary WOSD budget presentation

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A presentation of the preliminary 2017-18 West Orange School District budget will be held at Liberty Middle School, 1 Kelly Drive, in the auditorium on Wednesday, March 22, beginning at 8 p.m. Superintendent Jeff Rutzky and Business Administrator John Calavano will present the preliminary budget to the Board of Education.

The preliminary budget will be sent to the county the following day on March 23 and is subject to change prior to the May 1 deadline for final budget submission.

The public is invited to attend.