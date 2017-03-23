Put women back into history

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Celebrate Women’s History Month by putting women back into history on Thursday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m. The West Orange Human Relations Commission will celebrate women by screening and discussing a short film about Fannie Lou Hamer, who fearlessly fought for life and the right to vote in the Jim Crow South. This event will be held at the West Orange Public Library, 46 Mt. Pleasant Ave., and light refreshments will be served.