Integrated pre-school program applications

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Application forms for admission to the West Orange School District’s pre-school program for 4-year-old children are now available at Student Support Services, 179 Eagle Rock Ave., West Orange. Effective for the 2017-2018 school year, the tuition for the general education students in the pre-school program is $300 per month.

To be eligible for admission to this program, students must be residents of West Orange and must be 4-years-old on or before Oct. 1. Enrollment in the program is limited and will be determined by a lottery drawing to be held at 8 a.m. on April 24 at the West Orange Board of Education, 179 Eagle Rock Ave. Applicants need not be present during the lottery selection process.

Special education students will also be included in this program based on the determinations of the Child Study Team.

All children in the West Orange pre-school program will attend classes at Kelly Elementary School Monday through Friday, from 8:45 to 11:25 a.m. for the morning session, or from 12:15 to 3:23 p.m. for the afternoon session. Parents will need to transport their children.

Completed applications will be accepted no later than April 21. Late submissions will not be accepted. If your child is accepted into the program, the registrar’s office must be contacted in order for you to make an appointment to register your child. For additional information, call Student Support Services at 973-669-5400, ext. 20539.

To download the application, follow the following link: 2017-2018 Integrated Preschool Program Application.