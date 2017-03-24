‘The Little Mermaid’ dazzles at West Orange High School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” this year’s spring musical at West Orange High School, is a dazzling display of light, color and talent that is sure to please audience members of all ages.

The talented cast brings to life the adventures of Ariel the mermaid, who falls in love with a human prince and nearly loses everything in her quest to be with him. The tale of family and the power of love was filled with laughter, sadness and pathos.

The cast includes Gabby Rodriguez as Ariel, newcomer Ruben Centeno as Prince Eric, Tyreek Voltaire as Sebastian, Paul Okoh as King Triton and Sophia Torres as Ursula. Vocals and harmonies are pitch-perfect as the leads work with a strong supporting cast.

Erin Lagatic leads the orchestra, which rivals any orchestra on Broadway. The production team is led by John Hellyer, Deb Coen, Melissa Sande and Deb Rees. Sets by Tony Minni and Max Grossman add to the luminosity and ethereal sense of being under the sea while land sets add a touch of whimsy.

Lighting by Lauren Grof-Tisza and sound by Kirk Roberts keep the visuals stunning and the vocals clear. Costumes by Sharon Ortiz and team are beautifully rendered and makeup by Keisha Yarrell and team enhance the personality of each actor.

As is the custom of the school district, West Orange senior citizens were bused to the play free of charge and provided with coffee and desserts during intermission for the dress rehearsal performance on March 22.

“The Little Mermaid” is not to be missed.

Go to https://wohs.booktix.com/ for ticket availability. Remaining shows are March 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. and March 26 at 2 p.m.