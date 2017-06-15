Stop for Nikhil 5K expected to draw large crowds

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Nikhil Badlani Foundation will present the Stop for Nikhil 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, Sept. 17, at West Orange High School, 51 Conforti Ave. The 5K run is sanctioned by USATFNJ Grand Prix.

The foundation is named for 11-year-old Nikhil Badlani, who was killed in a car accident in 2011 when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign. Its mission is to enhance the lives of children through music lessons, scholarships for graduating high school seniors, and traffic safety awareness and education.

“Motor vehicle deaths are all preventable. Our foundation is working to save lives by reducing motor vehicle accidents through education and awareness,” founder Sangeet Badlani said in a release.

Registration for the race will begin at 8 a.m., with a ceremony at 8:45, the 5K at 9:30, and a 3K walk at 9:45. For more information, visit www.nikhilbadlanifoundation.org. Participants in these events can receive admission discounts to Turtle Back Zoo, Codey Arena and the miniGOLF Safari in West Orange. The reduced admission is available on event days and participants must bring their race bib or proof of registration to receive the discount.