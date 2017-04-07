2017 Earth Day event in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The township of West Orange will celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteer with the West Orange Open Space and Recreation Commission and the West Orange Environmental Commission to help create “The Gardens @ The Rock” by planting 500 tree seedlings from the NJ Tree Foundation. This event will take place at 577 Mt. Pleasant Ave. in West Orange.

Bring your garden shovel. To sign up and for more information, contact Open Space Commission Chairman Joe McCartney at JosephPMc53@gmail.com.