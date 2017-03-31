WOHS to hold 10th annual Senior Citizen Prom

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 10th annual West Orange High School Senior Citizen Prom will be held at West Orange High School, 51 Conforti Ave., on Wednesday, April 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Tarnoff Cafeteria.

The event is free to all senior citizens in the West Orange community and includes a catered dinner, desserts and beverages, and musical performances by members of the West Orange High School Jazz Band.

“Senior citizen proms, or intergenerational proms, have been growing in popularity nationally over the past several years,” WOHS Principal Hayden Moore said in a press release. “It’s an excellent way to connect the younger generation with our senior citizens. It breaks down barriers, builds friendships and trust, and lets the community know what a great group of kids we have at the high school.”

The prom is organized by the West Orange High School Student Council along with advisers Jodi Costanza and Krista Romanyshyn.

RSVP by April 12 by contacting Costanza at jcostanza@westorangeschools.org or 973-669-5301, ext. 33742. Leave your name, phone number and number attending. You will only receive a phone call in return if the school has questions or concerns.