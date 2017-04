WEST ORANGE, NJ — Join Green Hill for “From High School to Old School: Elders Who Bully and How to Intervene” on Tuesday, April 25, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Green Hill, 103 Pleasant Valley Way in West Orange.

All are welcome who are interested in this subject. Dinner will be served. Registration is required. Register at http://www.green-hill.com/event/high-school-old-school-elders-bully/ or call 973-731-2300, ext. 335.