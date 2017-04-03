Redwood classes celebrate women in history

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Students in Eileen Lambert’s mild cognitive impairment third-, fourth- and fifth-grade class worked during the month of March to research famous women as part of their Women’s History Month project.

Students used books, computers and other sources to prepare their reports on women who have made contributions to our world and presented their findings to their class on March 28.

Lambert has taught at Redwood Elementary School for 14 years, first as a third-grade teacher, transferring to the special education department in 2009.

“The joy of my career has been to work with special needs students,” Lambert said in a press release, “and I can think of nothing more gratifying than to help a child learn skills to move them forward in life.”