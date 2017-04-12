WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Arc of Essex County’s 19th annual Building Tomorrows 5K Run, Family Walk and Fun Fest will be Saturday, April 29, at the Clipper Pavilion in West Orange in the South Mountain Recreation Complex, the first time the event is being held there. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., the 5K at 9, the walk at 11:30 and the fun fest at noon. The Arc of Essex County provides supportive services for people with developmental or intellectual disabilities.

“Our event is integral to raise the funds we need to provide services. Over the last several years, participation in our event has grown, so we are excited to move to the South Mountain Complex,” Director of Communications Nancy Byrne said.

For information and registration, visit www.runorwalk.org. Participants in these events can receive admission discounts to Turtle Back Zoo, Codey Arena and the miniGOLF Safari in West Orange. The reduced admission is available on event days and participants must bring their race bib or proof of registration to receive the discount.