WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Recreation will present the town’s annual Spring Fling on Thursday, April 13, at West Orange High School’s Tarnoff Gym, 51 Conforti Ave. Admission is charged.

There will be a magic show at 6 p.m., followed by games, crafts and prizes, with “The Bunny” arriving at 7:30 p.m.

