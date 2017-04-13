Green Hill residents celebrate Passover

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Green Hill Senior Living hosted its annual model seder on Monday, April 10. Each year Cantor Mel Novick, a member of the activities team, leads a Passover seder primer on the eve of the holiday. Residents learn about the exodus of the Jews from slavery in Egypt and the purpose of the annual storytelling. They explore the traditional foods of the ritual meal and sing songs of the holiday. All residents and their families were welcomed.

Photos Courtesy of Amy Simon