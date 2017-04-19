Free skin cancer screenings in May

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States. Based on current statistics from the American Cancer Society, more than one million cases of skin cancer are diagnosed yearly in the United States but, if detected early, most skin cancers can be successfully treated.

Free skin cancer screenings will be presented throughout May by The Melanoma Center at Saint Barnabas Medical Center and area dermatologists. Screenings will be held at 101 Old Short Hills Road, Suite 401,West Orange, on the following dates and times: May 1 from 9 a.m. to noon; May 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; May 11 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.; May 15 from 9 to 10 a.m.; May 17 from 10 a.m. to noon; and May 18 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Those with abnormal-looking or changing moles are encouraged to attend. For further information and to register, call 1-888-724-7123; leave a home and cell number when registering. For general questions about this upcoming skin cancer screening, call nurse Moira Davis at 973-322-8085.