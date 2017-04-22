WEST ORANGE, NJ — Green Hill Senior Living in West Orange is hosting a free community spring cleaning event. “Keep, Sell, Donate or Toss” with professional organizer Eileen Bergman will be Thursday, May 4, at 5:30 P.M. at Green Hill, 103 Pleasant Valley Way in West Orange.

Whether you feel you or a loved one are on the verge of being a hoarder, are downsizing to a smaller home, or you just need help figuring out how to organize and rid yourself of “stuff,” this event is for you.

To register, send an email to Alison@green-hill.com or sign up online at http://bit.ly/2paxd0c.