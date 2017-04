Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Save the date for West Orange African Heritage Organization’s “Men Who Cook” scholarship fundraiser on Sunday, June 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. at St. Joseph Church’s Beatrice Kruglinski Parish Center, 44 Benvenue Ave. in West Orange.

Admission is charged. For more information, contact 973-671-1158 or visit www.woaho.org.