Bank provides grant to aphasia center

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Adler Aphasia Center was recently granted a $5,000 gift from The Provident Bank Foundation in Morristown to support the center’s satellite program at the JCC MetroWest in West Orange for people with aphasia and their families. The grant will also support the Adler Aphasia Center’s Aphasia Communication Groups located in seven counties throughout the state of New Jersey.

Adler Aphasia Center, a nonprofit organization based in Maywood and West Orange, is an innovative post-rehabilitative therapeutic program that addresses the long-term needs of people with aphasia and their families. Aphasia is a language disorder caused by stroke or other brain injury and can impair the expression and understanding of spoken language, reading and writing. This frustrating condition affects a person’s ability to communicate, but does not affect his or her intellect.

With more than two and a half million people diagnosed with aphasia in the United States, the center is the only center of its kind in New Jersey, an area with an estimated 70,000 people living with aphasia. Considered the world leader in long-term, post-rehab community-based care for people with aphasia, this communication disorder affects 40 percent of all stroke and brain trauma survivors.