Celebrate how far the library has come

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Friends of the West Orange Public Library invite you to an evening of celebration on Sunday, April 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the lower level of the West Orange Public Library, 46 Mt. Pleasant Ave. in West Orange.

Come celebrate the completion of the library’s exterior facade repairs and interior improvements; the first anniversary of the formation of the Friends; and thank you to the township, library board, library director and staff. The evening activities include wine, food, desserts, a 50/50 raffle, and chances for an afternoon at the Woodhouse Spa, a dinner at Highlawn Pavilion, a chance at winning “The Color of Water,” a photograph by a West Orange photographer and other surprises.

The reception is open to all Friends members at a discounted ticket price. RSVP via email to margem3923@aol.com. Purchase available tickets at the library circulation desk or at www.wopl.org/friends.