49th annual Essex Shillelagh Dinner Dance this weekend

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 49th Annual Essex Shillelagh Dinner Dance will be Saturday, May 6, to honor 2017 Shillelagh Men of the Year, Bobby Lamb and James Johnston, and Friend of the Shillelaghs, Rich Morris.

It’s going to be another spectacular night at Mayfair Farms with cocktail hour, full sit-down dinner, five hours of open bar, dancing and top-shelf entertainment by the McLean Avenue Padraig Allen Band, and performances by the Essex Shillelagh Pipes and Drums and the DeNogla-Ardmore Academy of Irish Dance. Tickets are charged and include food, drink and entertainment.

The club is also dedicating the 2017 Dinner Dance to Jack Gaynor, a lifelong member, supporter and leader at the club. He was one of the founders of the Essex Shillelagh Pipes and Drums, an honorary member of the Emerald Society and served proudly in the U.S. Army.

Tickets can be purchased at www.shillelaghclub.com/dance.