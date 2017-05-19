NJAASC announces seventh annual Ambulatory Surgery Conference

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The New Jersey Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers will hold its seventh annual Ambulatory Surgery Conference on Wednesday, June 14, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Wilshire Grand Hotel, 350 Pleasant Valley Way in West Orange.

The annual meeting of the NJAASC, which celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2017, brings together health care providers, surgery center owners and managers, and professionals from throughout the state to discuss pressing clinical, legal and leadership issues facing the industry today.

Admission is charged. For additional information, visit http://njaasc.org/event/njaasc-7th-annual-ambulatory-surgery-conference/.