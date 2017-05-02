WOHS freshman orientation offers co-curricular opportunities

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Freshman Orientation Night at West Orange High School on April 20 drew hundreds of eighth-grade students and their families, who were given the opportunity to find out about sports, clubs, marching band, step teams, theater and more.

From the National and World Language Honor Societies, to technology, debate, sound design, Gay Straight Alliance and so much more, the Tarnoff Cafeteria was filled with incoming freshmen who were able to sign up and get information on the wide array of offerings. In the gym, Mountaineer sports teams were on hand to talk to students and offer signups.

Student volunteers helped families navigate the hallways and provide information. The mood was upbeat as the newest Mountaineers joined the WOHS community in a big way.