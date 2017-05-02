Senior care professionals learn about elder bullying

WEST ORANGE, NJ — It may have been a blustery night outdoors, but inside at Green Hill on Tuesday, April 25, more than 70 participants stayed dry while learning about the oft unknown experience of elder bullying.

The free seminar, called “From High School to Old School: Elders Who Bully and Strategies to Intervene,” was presented by Susan Harris and sponsored by Green Hill and Serenity Hospice Care. Continuing education credits were offered. The session was part of the Green Hill Professional Development series now being held four time per year.

“Susan Harris was incredibly compelling as she took us through the subject of elder bullying,” Green Hill Director of Marketing Alison Ruchaevsky said. “The participants were enthusiastic. It was a very successful event.”