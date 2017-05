This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Pedestrian Safety Advisory Board met April 27 and heard William Yarzab, a part-time planning assistant at the New Jersey Transportation Planning Authority, who talked about what his organization does and provided educational materials. The meeting attracted a large group, including representatives of the New Jersey Bike and Walk Coalition, Partners in Health and the West Essex YMCA.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Guarino