West Orange offers early permit pickup and drop-off hours

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The township has expanded its building and construction permit hours. The Building Department now offers early drop-off and pickup for building and construction permits.

Meanwhile, the Planning and Zoning Department will offer early drop-off and pickup for garage sales and CCOs. Fence permits are drop-off only.

Early service is from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and regular hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information contact the Building Department at wobuilding@westorange.org or 973-325-4112, or the Planning Office at planning@westorange.org or 973-325-4110.