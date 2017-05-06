WOSD employees bring their children to work

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The children of West Orange School District administrators, teachers and supervisors enjoyed a special day of luncheons and activities on April 27 as “Take Your Children to Work Day” brightened offices and classrooms.

Begun as “Take Your Daughter to Work Day” in 1992 by Gloria Steinem and the Ms. Foundation, the program grew into a nonprofit that encourages parents to bring both sons and daughters to school in the United States, Canada and Australia so children could see and learn about their parents’ jobs and different career opportunities.

The central office held a special luncheon and activities, as did all 11 public schools. Superintendent Jeff Rutzky and Assistant Superintendent Eveny De Mendez brought their children to work with central office staff while at Liberty Middle School superheroes greeted the children and the day ended in a student-faculty basketball game that raised money for autism awareness.

West Orange High School Principal Hayden turned over the reins for the day to Christopher Dahl and brother Andy, young sons of English teacher Jennifer Dahl, who became principal and assistant principal for the day.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD