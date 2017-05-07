WO students attend N.Y. Giants Student Leadership Forum

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Ten West Orange students had the opportunity to attend the N.Y. Giants Student Leadership Forum in New York City on April 25. The forum was held at South Street Seaport in conjunction with the N.Y. Giants and the American Dairy Association as part of the Fuel Up to Play 60 Program and featured discussions, fitness and nutritional activities.

The West Orange School District has been an active participant in the Fuel Up to Play 60 Program for the past two years. The program was designed by the National Football League and the American Dairy Association to help encourage today’s youth to lead healthier lives. Former Giants running back Rashad Jennings visited Gregory Elementary School in 2015 and last year West Orange students visited the Jets training camp in Florham Park.

Students from Gregory, St. Cloud and Kelly elementary schools attended the forum with their physical education teachers Lisa Asman, Greg Marchesi and Sebastian DePinho. In addition, West Orange High School students and physical education teacher Jackie Cruz, PE and health supervisor for the district Kevin Alvine, and Sodexo Food Services manager Josh Kreutz also attended.

Former Giants wide receiver Amani Toomer was the guest of honor at the forum, which featured students and PE teachers from participating Fuel Up to Play 60 Schools in the Northeast. Toomer spoke about the values of good nutrition, exercise and hard work in and out of the classroom.

All 11 West Orange public schools participated in the program this year, and Alvine and Kreutz had the opportunity to discuss the program’s widespread success in West Orange as a result of the collaboration between the district and Sodexo.

West Orange received “Touchdown Status” in 2017 and was granted $13,000 to use toward healthy breakfast programs and fitness equipment for the 10 Minutes of Fitness program and annual Fitness Combines.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD and ADA