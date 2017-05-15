‘Financial Options for Caregivers’ at Green Hill

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Green Hill will offer a free community event, “Financial Options for Caregivers,” on Tuesday, June 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 103 Pleasant Valley Way, West Orange.

Learn about financial options for caregivers as Calea Stiles-Schatz of Allied Wealth Partners explains that caring for older adults can negatively impact health, well-being, and the savings and retirement funds of the caregiver. In this seminar, explore the key issues that arise for caregivers, and the options and steps they can take in order to protect their financial security for the long run.

Find out about an opportunity to stay connected and engaged with your loved seniors, even across country lines with Paula Muller of Sociavi Company. Sociavi will demonstrate an easy-to-use device that is adored by seniors and their families.

The presentation will be followed by a networking event. Register online at http://www.green-hill.com/events/, by phone at 973-731-2300, ext. 373, or by email at D.Galiano@green-hill.com.