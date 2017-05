WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Recreation Department will host the 24th annual fishing derby on Saturday, June 3, at 9 a.m. at Crystal Lake. The rain date is Sunday, June 4.

Bring your own fishing gear. Bait will be available for sale. Anyone 16 years old or older, including parents, who will be fishing must have a fishing license to participate.

The event will continue despite mildly inclement weather. For up-to-date information, call the weather hotline at 973-243-1115.