Michael T. McCormick Jr. Foundation to hold final fundraising event

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Michael T. McCormick Jr. Foundation will hold its final fundraising event on Tuesday, June 13, at 6 p.m. at Mayfair Farms, 481 Eagle Rock Ave. in West Orange, to honor McCormick’s memory and distribute scholarships to students from Seton Hall Prep and West Orange High School.

McCormick attended Redwood Elementary School, Edison Middle School and Seton Hall Prep. After graduating in 2008, McCormick attended Penn State University, where his academic and athletic talents continued to flourish. On Aug. 2, 2009, McCormick and his friend Vincent Simone died in an automobile crash on Eagle Rock Avenue.

Following his death, his parents Karen and Mike, his sister Meaghan, family and friends established the Michael T. McCormick Jr. Foundation. Over the past seven years the foundation has distributed more than $150,000 in scholarships to qualifying students.

“Over the years, Michael’s foundation has given scholarships to students who went on to do great things, not only in their school communities but outside as well,” Karen McCormick said in a press release. “We have given scholarships to young men at Seton Hall Prep who give back to their faith community. We have given scholarships to West Orange High School seniors on their way to higher education who, to this day, remain loyal to our foundation and help out whenever and wherever we need help. This is who we are.

“As our last big fundraiser draws near, the foundation would like to thank our family, friends, community and extended community for all of your support, generosity and love over the past seven years,” Karen McCormick concluded.

This year’s event will feature a tricky tray, silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and door prizes. Entertainment will be provided. Tickets are charged and walk-ins are welcome. Purchase tickets at www.mtmjr.com. For additional questions or to reserve a table of eight or more, email mtmjrfoundation2@gmail.com.