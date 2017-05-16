WOAHO to host annual STEM Program

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange African Heritage Organization is preparing for its annual Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Program at Edison Central Six School in West Orange on Friday, June 2. This event is part of the organization’s Black History Series in West Orange.

During the past four years, the organization has engaged a variety of professionals, high school students and college students to make presentations to the sixth-graders. The presenters were all involved with STEM. The 2017 program has been expanded to include digital arts and robotics fields; the goal is to begin increasing awareness and interest in these fields during these critical years.

For more information or to become involved, visit www.woaho.org.