Golda Och Academy to honor Michele and Jeffrey Landau at gala event

LIVINGSTON, NJ — On Thursday, June 8, Golda Och Academy will honor two exceptional school parents and leaders, Michele and Jeffrey Landau, at the annual Spring Gala at Temple Beth Shalom in Livingston.

Having served on the school’s board of trustees since 2009 and as board chairman from 2014-16, Jeffrey Landau has dedicated a tremendous amount of time and energy to Golda Och Academy. During his tenure, Jeffrey Landau oversaw the seamless transition of leadership in the school and worked tirelessly to support teachers and students while promoting excellence at Golda Och Academy. He currently serves as a member of the Finance and Investment committees, where he continues to help the school thrive financially and ensure its future viability for years to come.

“As parents, we chose Golda Och Academy for its outstanding curriculum,” Jeffrey Landau said in a press release, “and it has instilled in our children, and all of our students, strong Jewish values and a love of Israel.”

For the past 12 years, Michele Landau has dedicated herself to Golda Och Academy and has been instrumental in the school’s success. Michele Landau took on a leadership role as Parents Association president of the Lower School in 2006 and has since grown her leadership portfolio. In 2009, she co-chaired the great auction and in 2010 became the co-chairwoman of the Building on Tradition Campaign, which was successfully completed in 2015. As co-chairwoman of this monumental fundraising effort, Michele Landau, along with the rest of the Building on Tradition team, were charged with meeting the $15 million challenge from the Och family. Her work helped secure the financial stability of the school. Golda Och Academy is fortunate she has continued her efforts serving as development co-chairwoman.

“We are so pleased to be honored at the Golda Och Academy Spring Gala,” Michele Landau said in the release. “Providing Rebecca, Ally and Ethan with a Golda Och Academy education is the most valuable gift that we could ever give them.”

“Michele and Jeff Landau are incredible leaders and role models for our entire community,” Head of School Adam Shapiro said in the release. “We are thrilled to be able to honor them at our gala and thank them for their tireless efforts on behalf of our school and students.”

To support the ad journal or purchase event tickets in support of the honorees, visit www.goldaochacademy.org/gala17, call 973-602-3612 or email sbashsoudry@GoldaOchAcademy.org.